XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,010 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of G1 Therapeutics worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.26% and a negative return on equity of 143.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

