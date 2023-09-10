XTX Topco Ltd Has $676,000 Stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 1,734.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,988 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -1.38. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 432.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

