XTX Topco Ltd Has $715,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 592.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 153,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.