XTX Topco Ltd Has $755,000 Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Innospec were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Innospec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IOSP opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

