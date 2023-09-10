XTX Topco Ltd Has $811,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $893,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202,426 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 102.7% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

