XTX Topco Ltd Invests $652,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

