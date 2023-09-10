XTX Topco Ltd Invests $655,000 in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,234,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 433,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

