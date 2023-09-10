XTX Topco Ltd Invests $693,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Guess? as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $2,979,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.