XTX Topco Ltd Invests $698,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23 and a beta of 0.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.36.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

