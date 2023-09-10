XTX Topco Ltd Invests $704,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,529 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

