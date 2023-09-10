XTX Topco Ltd Invests $770,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $116.95 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

