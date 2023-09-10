XTX Topco Ltd Invests $778,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 874,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 904,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

