XTX Topco Ltd Invests $810,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

