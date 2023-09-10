XTX Topco Ltd Invests $816,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

