XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 132.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,130.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,365.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

