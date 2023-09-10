XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $661,000 Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,481 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.71. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

