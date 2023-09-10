XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

