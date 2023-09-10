XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Employers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,526,000 after purchasing an additional 109,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

