XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $94.46 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

