XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $297.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

