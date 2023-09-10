XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 242,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,795,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $161.42 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $235.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

