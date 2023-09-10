XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

