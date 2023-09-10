XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

