XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $242,534 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CL King started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $18.60 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $722.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

