XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,136,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,891.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 282,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

