XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.14.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
