XTX Topco Ltd Sells 14,895 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
Shares of HY opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $59.64.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
