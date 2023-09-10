XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,891 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

First Solar Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

