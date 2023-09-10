XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,936 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.