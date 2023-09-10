XTX Topco Ltd Sells 30,575 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vale by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Vale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

