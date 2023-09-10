XTX Topco Ltd Takes $662,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 182,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $43.60 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $75.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

