XTX Topco Ltd Takes $716,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.