XTX Topco Ltd Takes $720,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHF
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
