XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Synopsys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 355.4% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 19.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $459.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $471.15.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $43,025,310. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

