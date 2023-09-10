XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.