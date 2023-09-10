XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
