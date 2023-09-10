Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading Up 0.2%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.27. 19,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 32,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.56). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.