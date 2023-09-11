1,114 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.36 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day moving average is $244.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

