1,986 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 742,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,287,261.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 626,937 shares of company stock valued at $111,034,892. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.29. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

