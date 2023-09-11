2,052 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

Airbnb stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,129,826 shares of company stock worth $288,712,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.