2,541 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

