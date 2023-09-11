2,639 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $114.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.