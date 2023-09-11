27,152 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.