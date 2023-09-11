28,704 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,960 shares of company stock worth $625,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

