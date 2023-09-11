69,959 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,901,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $618,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,191 shares in the company, valued at $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,520. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $58.57 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

