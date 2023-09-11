Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,455 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

