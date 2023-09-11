Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

