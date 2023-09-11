Aristotle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $204.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

