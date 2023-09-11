ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 109,845 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 89,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

