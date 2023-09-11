Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 141.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

