Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

